K-pop music star Yohan dies, aged 28

K-pop singer Kim Jeong-hwan, known as Yohan, has died. 

K-pop star Yohan has died age 28 Source: Instagram/Yohan

The 28-year-old had been a member of K-pop group Top Secret, or TST, since 2017.

The star's June 16 death was announced in a statement made by his music label that was obtained by website Allkpop.

KJ Music Entertainment said it expressed its "deepest condolences". 

"We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world."

Goo Hara. Source: Associated Press

Yohan's death is another blow to the K-pop music world. Fellow star Cha In Ha died in December 2019, Goo Hara in November, and Sulli in October.

