K-pop music star Yohan dies, aged 28

K-pop singer Kim Jeong-hwan, known as Yohan, has died.

The 28-year-old had been a member of K-pop group Top Secret, or TST, since 2017.

The star's June 16 death was announced in a statement made by his music label that was obtained by website Allkpop.

KJ Music Entertainment said it expressed its "deepest condolences".

"We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world."

