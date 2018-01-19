 

Justin Timberlake gets political with #MeToo and Trump references in song

The video for Justin Timberlake's new track "Supplies" features blink-and-you'll-miss-it references to US president Donald Trump, media mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

"Supplies" is the second track to be released from Timberlake's forthcoming album, "Man of the Woods."
The promo begins with Timberlake sat, back to camera, watching a bank of television screens showing political images, including footage of Trump, producer Weinstein, Spacey, MeToo protesters, and various marchers.

The track also features more lengthy appearances from Pharrell Williams - who co-produced the track - and "Baby Driver" actress Eiza Gonzalez, who plays Timberlake's love interest.

"Supplies" is the second track to be released from Timberlake's forthcoming album, "Man of the Woods."

