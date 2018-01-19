Justin Timberlake gets political with #MeToo and Trump references in song

Source:Associated Press
The video for Justin Timberlake's new track "Supplies" features blink-and-you'll-miss-it references to US president Donald Trump, media mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.
The promo begins with Timberlake sat, back to camera, watching a bank of television screens showing political images, including footage of Trump, producer Weinstein, Spacey, MeToo protesters, and various marchers.
The track also features more lengthy appearances from Pharrell Williams - who co-produced the track - and "Baby Driver" actress Eiza Gonzalez, who plays Timberlake's love interest.
"Supplies" is the second track to be released from Timberlake's forthcoming album, "Man of the Woods."
