Justin Timberlake gets political with #MeToo and Trump references in song

The video for Justin Timberlake's new track "Supplies" features blink-and-you'll-miss-it references to US president Donald Trump, media mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

The promo begins with Timberlake sat, back to camera, watching a bank of television screens showing political images, including footage of Trump, producer Weinstein, Spacey, MeToo protesters, and various marchers.

The track also features more lengthy appearances from Pharrell Williams - who co-produced the track - and "Baby Driver" actress Eiza Gonzalez, who plays Timberlake's love interest.