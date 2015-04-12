Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel reveal name of their second child

Justin Timberlake has confirmed he and wife Jessica Biel became proud parents to a second son named Phineas.

Back in July, it was reported that the Can't Stop This Feeling! hitmaker and his 38-year-old actress spouse - who also have five-year-old son Silas together - welcomed their second child into the world.

And now, the 39-year-old singer has confirmed the new arrival and revealed the sweet moniker the couple chose for the tot.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin spilled: "His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

The Grammy-winner shared that Silas is "super excited" about being an older brother.

When asked by the show's host how he and Jessica are adapting to being parents of two, the Cry Me a River hitmaker quipped: “We don’t see each other anymore. It’s a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defence to a man-to-man really quickly. It’s great. Silas is super excited.”

On what Silas is like with his new sibling, Justin added: "Right now he's very much liking it.