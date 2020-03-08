TODAY |

Justin Bieber slams 'disrespectful' fans who wait outside his home

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber has hit out at the “inappropriate and disrespectful” people who loiter outside his home.

Pop star Justin Bieber. Source: Getty

The 26-year-old singer has slammed those who “wait outside” of the house he shares with this wife Hailey hoping to catch a glimpse of the singer, as he said the act is an invasion of his privacy.

Posting on his Instagram Story, he wrote: “How do you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment. This is not a hotel. It's my home.”

Justin is used to living his life in the spotlight since rising to fame as a teenager, and even 23-year-old Hailey recently said she was nervous to kiss him in public because she felt as though people were always “watching” them.

She said: "It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are.

“For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of people watching us at certain moments...

"But I realised that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide.”

Entertainment
Music
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
Emotional reunions as Kiwis touch down in Australia after restrictions lifted
2
'Horrific' screams heard near where two bodies were found at Taupō lakefront
3
Melbourne Porsche driver, accused of berating dying officer in crash that killed four, granted bail
4
Mars shines at its biggest and brightest for 17 years as it enters opposition
5
Woman left 'petrified' after being rammed repeatedly on motorway shocked by police response
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

US mother convicted in deaths of two newborns left in trash bags

US mum accused of putting newborns in trash bags blacked out after giving birth alone, court hears

00:59

John Legend dedicates Billboard Awards performance to wife Chrissy after miscarriage

Trump's 14-year-old son Barron had Covid-19, first lady says