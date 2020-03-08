Justin Bieber slams 'disrespectful' fans who wait outside his home

Justin Bieber has hit out at the “inappropriate and disrespectful” people who loiter outside his home.

The 26-year-old singer has slammed those who “wait outside” of the house he shares with this wife Hailey hoping to catch a glimpse of the singer, as he said the act is an invasion of his privacy.

Posting on his Instagram Story, he wrote: “How do you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment. This is not a hotel. It's my home.”

Justin is used to living his life in the spotlight since rising to fame as a teenager, and even 23-year-old Hailey recently said she was nervous to kiss him in public because she felt as though people were always “watching” them.

She said: "It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are.

“For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of people watching us at certain moments...