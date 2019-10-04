Justin Bieber slammed by PETA for exotic cats purchase

PETA have accused Justin Bieber of "not caring" about the animal overpopulation crisis in the US after he bought a pair of exotic cats for $55,000.

The Sorry hitmaker and his wife Hailey Bieber have been slammed by animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) after they bought Savannah cats Sushi and Tuna for the hefty price tag.

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter.

"Rather than fuelling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is 'I don't care.' "

The Savannah is a cross between a serval and a domestic cat and can weigh up to 11kgs.

According to the Savannah Cat Association, the animals are legally restricted or banned in a number of states in the US but are allowed as pets in Illinois, Tennessee, South Carolina and California.

The 25-year-old pop star reportedly bought his F1 Savannahs - which are blood brother and sister - from a breeder in Illinois just before him and Hailey, 22, tied the knot for the second time at the weekend.

The 'Baby' hitmaker has since launched an Instagram account for the kittens called kittysushiandtuna.

Justin doesn't have the best track record when it comes to caring for animals as back in 2012 he gave his hamster PAC to a fan while signing autographs.