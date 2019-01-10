Justin Bieber says Covid-19 pandemic has helped strengthen marriage with Hailey

Justin Bieber thinks the coronavirus lockdown has strengthened his marriage.

Hailey and Justin Bieber. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 26-year-old pop star has admitted to having more "confidence" in his romance with Hailey Bieber, explaining that the pandemic has allowed them to spend quality time together and to focus on their relationship.

In a preview of Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, his new YouTube Originals documentary, the singer explained: "Tour's cancelled and I had to adapt to that. It allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was a beautiful thing. And that turned into working on an album."

In the preview, Justin also discussed the overarching ambitions he has for his music.

He shared: "I want to make content that will inspire and make people happy. It's growth and it's hope."

The upcoming YouTube documentary comes after Justin Bieber: Seasons, which followed the singer as he worked towards releasing his Changes album.

The new special will instead gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into his life today, as Justin discusses the impact of the lockdown and the pressures of fame.

He previously explained: "Connecting with fans and bringing them into my life is really important to me. I'm excited to catch up with them and to share the progress I'm making, the new music I'm working on, and what I'm excited about for the future."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Justin gushed about Hailey in an interview, describing the model as the "best wife in the world".

The singer - who previously dated Selena Gomez - feels "honoured" to call Hailey his wife.