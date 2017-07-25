TODAY |

Justin Bieber reveals he is battling Lyme disease

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber has been battling Lyme disease.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 25-year-old singer revealed on Instagram today that he has been suffering from the infectious disease - which is spread by ticks - and said he would be explaining his battle further in his upcoming YouTube documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

Justin also claimed to have fought off "a serious case of chronic mono", and said he was working hard to "overcome" his ailments.

Sharing a screenshot of a story posted by TMZ that broke the news about his Lyme disease diagnosis, he wrote: "While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc.

"They failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP (sic)".

In the 10-part documentary series - which premieres on January 27 - the Love Yourself singer will talk about the symptoms he endured in 2019, which he says went undiagnosed until late last year.

