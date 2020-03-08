TODAY |

Justin Bieber poised to make a fleeting appearance in the Friends reunion

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber is set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Friends reunion.

Pop star Justin Bieber. Source: Getty

The 27-year-old pop star has been convinced by the show's producers to wear Ross Geller’s famous 'Spudnik' potato costume for an upcoming episode, as the iconic show makes its long-awaited return.

A TV source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Justin was honoured to be involved and didn’t mind sending himself up wearing a ridiculous costume.

"It was all run like a military operation to keep details under wraps, and Justin nailed it."

In the episode, Justin will star alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, all of whom have reprised their roles from the hit sitcom.

His casting is being seen as a big coup for bosses at HBO Max, who have previously been forced to delay filming because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainment
Television
