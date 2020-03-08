Justin Bieber denies sexual assault claim allegation

Justin Bieber has a sexual assault allegation made against him via a Twitter post today.

Pop star Justin Bieber. Source: Getty

A woman posted from an anonymous Twitter account making a claim the 26-year-old singer assaulted her at a Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014 - Reuters reports.

He appeared at the South By Southwest music festival that year.

Bieber took to Twitter to address the allegation and defend himself: "I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

He posted receipts, emails and articles which show him staying at different properties than the Four Seasons where the alleged assault took place.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action," he wrote.