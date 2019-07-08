Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to bottle cap challenge - 'This could be Tom's head'

Justin Bieber has nominated Tom Cruise for the bottle cap challenge just weeks after challenging the Hollywood star to a fight in the octagon.

The 25-year-old star has nominated the Mission: Impossible actor to take on the social media craze - which sees people trying to twist a loose lid off the top of a bottle using a roundhouse kick - weeks after challenging him to a fight in UFC.

Alongside a clip on Instagram, Justin wrote: "I nominated Tom Cruise and Hailey Bieber".

In the video, the Sorry hitmaker can be heard comparing the bottle cap to the Hollywood star's "head" before kicking it clean off.

Last month, the singer gave no reason for wanting to fight Tom, but said he wanted to take him on in "the octagon", which is the type of ring used in UFC.

He wrote: "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? (sic)"

Justin later claimed the tweet was just a "random" joke, and that he wasn't serious about the challenge.

When asked if he really intends to fight Tom, 56, Justin said: "Nah, I was just playing. The story is I saw an interview with him, and it was just on my mind ... I don't know why I thought about it. It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes."

He admitted even if Tom did agree to the grapple, he'd probably lose because Tom is "big" and has added strength thanks to being a father.