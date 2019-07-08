TODAY |

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to bottle cap challenge - 'This could be Tom's head'

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies
Music

Justin Bieber has nominated Tom Cruise for the bottle cap challenge just weeks after challenging the Hollywood star to a fight in the octagon.

The 25-year-old star has nominated the Mission: Impossible actor to take on the social media craze - which sees people trying to twist a loose lid off the top of a bottle using a roundhouse kick - weeks after challenging him to a fight in UFC.

Alongside a clip on Instagram, Justin wrote: "I nominated Tom Cruise and Hailey Bieber".

In the video, the Sorry hitmaker can be heard comparing the bottle cap to the Hollywood star's "head" before kicking it clean off.

Last month, the singer gave no reason for wanting to fight Tom, but said he wanted to take him on in "the octagon", which is the type of ring used in UFC.

He wrote: "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? (sic)"

Justin later claimed the tweet was just a "random" joke, and that he wasn't serious about the challenge.

When asked if he really intends to fight Tom, 56, Justin said: "Nah, I was just playing. The story is I saw an interview with him, and it was just on my mind ... I don't know why I thought about it. It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes."

He admitted even if Tom did agree to the grapple, he'd probably lose because Tom is "big" and has added strength thanks to being a father.

Justin added: "But I'm pretty sure Tom would ... I'm pretty sure he'd whoop my a** in a fight. I'd have to get in good shape, I'm really skinny right now. I think he'd probably be out of my weight class. Because he's big, you know he's got that dad strength."

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes just weeks after he challenged the Hollywood star to a fight in the octagon. Source: Instagram
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:11
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.
Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
2
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
3
The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview.
Scott Robertson 'optimistic' heading into All Blacks coach interview - 'They know who they're getting'
4
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.
Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
FILE - In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. The wealthy financier and convicted sex offender has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. Two law enforcement officials said Epstein was taken into federal custody Saturday, July 6, 2019, on charges involving sex-trafficking allegations that date to the 2000s. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

High-profile US financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court over sex-trafficking charges
Portrait of cute young eurasian lynx or bobcat rests in the forest a cold day in the winter.

Zoo animals escape after fence locks cut in New Mexico
1 NEWS

Cracked roads, water off as California towns recover from earthquake
00:30
The Kiwi champ couldn’t believe Jorge Masvidal’s five-second win.

'F***in' ghetto Jesus!' - Stunned Israel Adesanya stops interview in colourful fashion after seeing UFC fighter’s flying knee KO