Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin get married for second time

Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin have confirmed their marriage in a star-studded wedding.

The pair, who married in secret last year, wed again on Monday in a public ceremony.

And to mark the occasion, Justin Bieber bought himself a $50,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks watch as a wedding gift.



The 'Sorry' hitmaker tied the knot with his wife Hailey Baldwin for the second time in South Carolina after getting hitched legally in a New York courthouse last September and, rather than buying another ring to mark their marriage, he decided to treat himself to an Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks watch.

Taking to his Instagram account just before he walked down the aisle, the 25-year-old pop star uploaded a photograph of his new lavish accessory and captioned it: "Got my self a lil wedding gift ... thanks @jadellebh (sic)."

It's not known if the 'Baby' singer also bought his wife a matching watch or not.

Justin and Hailey exchanged vows front of around 150 guests - including Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher and Jaden Smith - in the Somerset Chapel within the grounds of the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel.

It's believed the ceremony was conducted by Justin's pastor Judah Smith, while Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin were her bridesmaids.

Guests had been served cocktails before the wedding and trays of champagne were on hand as they made their way to the Wilson Ballroom for dinner.

The night before their wedding, the couple gathered their loved ones together for a pre-wedding sleepover, where they hosted a screening of 'The Notebook'.