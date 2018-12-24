TODAY |

Justin and Hailey Bieber add new addition to the family just in time for Christmas

Bang Showbiz
Justin and Hailey Bieber have adopted a puppy.

The 'Love Yourself' singer and his 22-year-old model wife - who he's believed to have married in September - took to their Instagram accounts yesterday to share pictures and video footage of their new "dogson", who they have named Oscar.

Bieber shared a shirtless photo of himself with the pooch sitting on his shoulder and wrote: "Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar (sic)."

Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself with his new puppy to Instagram yesterday. Source: Instagram / Justin Bieber

The cute canine then appeared in several posts on his Instagram Story, with one photo showing off Oscar's new toys and sleep area which was captioned: "Merry Christmas from Oscar."

The 24-year-old pop star then shared a number of videos of himself and Hailey in bed with Oscar as the tiny puppy crawled across his chest, was showered in kisses by the model, and returned the favour by licking her nose.

The 'Believe' hitmaker ended his flurry of posts with a picture of Oscar fast asleep on a pillow.

Hailey - whose surname before her marriage was Baldwin - also shared a number of videos of her "Christmas baby" on her own Instagram story, including one of Oscar scampering around on the bed adorned with a large blue bow and more of him sleeping.

However, she also admitted the number of dog posts had been an "overload" but she just couldn't help sharing them.

While the couple may be smitten with their new "dogson", Hailey - who is the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - recently admitted she "can't wait" to have children and hinted that won't be too far away in the future for the couple.

She shared: "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality."

Justin Bieber and his new puppy, Oscar. Source: Instagram / Justin Bieber
