'I just want to be able to be myself' - Miley Cyrus reveals how she feels 'genderless' and 'ageless'

Miley Cyrus has described in an interview how she feels genderless and ageless, and how she wants to be 'everything' and also 'nothing'.
In an interview on the ITV show Lorraine, Cyrus said she was "weird" for many reasons.
"I think I’m weird because I feel very like genderless, I feel ageless. I feel like I’m just a like spirit soul," she said.
"I treat the animals the same or hopefully treat the planet with as much respect as possible."
She said she feels like she "wants to be everything and be also, kind of nothing, I just want to be able to be myself."
