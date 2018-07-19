Jurassic sized Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London park

A 25-foot statue of Jeff Goldblum's character from the blockbuster film Jurassic Park has appeared in London to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

A 25ft statue of actor Jeff Goldblum's in a pose from a scene in the first Jurassic Park movie. Source: Associated Press

The near shirtless depiction of a reclining Goldblum celebrates a famous scene from the 1995 flick where he played Dr Ian Malcolm.

Fans have been lining up for selfies with the statue in Potters Field Park London since it popped up there unexpectedly Wednesday morning.

