Julian Dennison's Deadpool 2 knocks Avengers off top spot on US box office

Deadpool and his foul-mouthed crew of misfits and malcontents have taken down the Avengers.

Fox's "Deadpool 2" brought in $US125 million ($181 million) in its opening weekend and ended the three-week reign of Disney's "Avengers: Infinity War" at the top of the North American box office, according to studio estimates Sunday.

"Deadpool 2," with Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character and co-writing this time, fell somewhat short of the $US130 million the studio predicted and the $US132.4 million that its predecessor earned two years ago.

But the total still made for the second-highest opening weekend ever for an R-rated movie, and signaled that R-rated superhero films could become franchises and not just one-off successes.

The Avengers are hardly hurting. Disney and Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" brought in an estimated $US29 million in North America for a four-week take of $US595 million, making it the No. 8 domestic release of all time.

In a whole different corner of the cinematic universe, "Book Club" was third with a $US12.5 million weekend that exceeded expectations.

It was a successful piece of counter-programming for Paramount, which used the modestly budgeted comedy starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen to find older audiences and women while "Deadpool 2" dwelled overwhelmingly on young men.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to comScore.

Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.