Julian Dennison lands his next big Hollywood gig - a role in Godzilla vs Kong

In demand New Zealand actor Julian Dennison has landed his next big Hollywood role - in Godzilla vs Kong.

Source: Te Karere

The 15-year-old from Lower Hutt landed the gig after breakout performances in Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Ryan Reynolds superhero movie Deadpool 2.

Dennison will be appearing alongside other big names in the monster movie mash-up, including Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon's Ziyi Zhang.

There is also a rumour from The Hashtag Show that Oscar winning actress Frances McDormand has been approached to star in the film that will be directed by Adam Wingard.

Godzilla vs Kong is expected to be released in 2020 after Godzilla: King of Monsters makes its debut next year.