 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Julian Dennison lands his next big Hollywood gig - a role in Godzilla vs Kong

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In demand New Zealand actor Julian Dennison has landed his next big Hollywood role - in Godzilla vs Kong.

Julian Dennison makes his Hollywood debut

Source: Te Karere

The 15-year-old from Lower Hutt landed the gig after breakout performances in Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Ryan Reynolds superhero movie Deadpool 2.

Dennison will be appearing alongside other big names in the monster movie mash-up, including Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon's Ziyi Zhang.

There is also a rumour from The Hashtag Show that Oscar winning actress Frances McDormand has been approached to star in the film that will be directed by Adam Wingard.

Godzilla vs Kong is expected to be released in 2020 after Godzilla: King of Monsters makes its debut next year.

The film is part of Legendary Entertainment's MonsterVerse and will be the fourth in the series when released.

Related

Movies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

2
Lotto Powerball (file picture).

Hamilton man buys Lotto ticket 'on a whim' while taking kids for haircut and strikes $9.3m jackpot

01:17
3
Graham Dillon killed his son Bradyn after threatening him for months over things like lying and stealing lollies.

'Vicious and cowardly predator' shopped online & watched porn after bashing son, 9, to death

00:14
4
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

01:30
5
SBW filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery last week - and all his teammates saw it.

Watch: 'Getting stuck into him!' - SBW on receiving end of All Blacks teammates' 'good banter' after his hospital bed singing video

'Beyond dangerous' - Two motorcyclists speed away from cops at more than 300 km/h near Upper Hutt

Police say they spotted two Japanese sports bikes travelling on SH2 at 247 km/h before they accelerated away, on Saturday.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'An absolute weather bomb' - Severe flooding shuts 61 bridges across Tolaga Bay

Authorities are on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden area.

00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

Snow could fall as low as 200m in some places, and there are several road snowfall warnings in place.

00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'The rivers could well spike quickly again' - Civil Defence keeps watch after flooding ripped through Gisborne region

Rain is expected to continue today and this week.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 