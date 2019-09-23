Julia Louis-Dreyfus comes short of making Emmy history

TODAY |

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has come short of making Emmy history for the most overall acting wins.

The Veep actress today lost her shot at a ninth statuette as an actress, losing the best comedy crown to Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for Fleabag at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Source: Associated Press

Louis-Dreyfus was hoping to best Cloris Leachman's haul of eight acting wins.

The Seinfeld alum went into the night with a career tally of 11 and the chance to win two more for producing and acting in Veep.

Her mantel includes three Emmys for producing Veep, one for her supporting turn on Seinfeld in 1996 and another for starring on The New Adventures of Old Christine in 2006. She then became the first actress to win the comedy acting award six times in a row for the same role.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Source: Associated Press
