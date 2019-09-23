Julia Louis-Dreyfus comes short of making Emmy history

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has come short of making Emmy history for the most overall acting wins.

The Veep actress today lost her shot at a ninth statuette as an actress, losing the best comedy crown to Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for Fleabag at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Source: Associated Press

Louis-Dreyfus was hoping to best Cloris Leachman's haul of eight acting wins.

The Seinfeld alum went into the night with a career tally of 11 and the chance to win two more for producing and acting in Veep.