Juice hitmaker Lizzo says fame 'puts a magnifying glass' on her negative thoughts

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Lizzo says fame "puts a magnifying glass" on her negative thoughts.

Lizzo at Auckland's Piha Beach. Source: Instagram

The Juice hitmaker insists money and fame "doesn’t buy you happiness" and when she has bad days, she feels she shouldn't have them because it makes her look "super f****** ungrateful".

She shared: "You can be the coolest, most richest person ever and it doesn’t buy you f****** happiness. Money doesn’t buy you happiness. Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s*** that you already have. And if that s*** is f***** up, you’re just going to have even more magnified f***** up s*** in situations where it doesn’t even seem valid or like you’re even like supposed to feel that way and so it f**** you up even more because you feel super f****** ungrateful."

And the 32-year-old insists it's "OK to not have a good day even when it seems like you should".

Speaking in a TikTok video, she added: "I'm just telling everyone now, anyone who has internal issues or has like any type of self problems that they need to work out, work out now because money, fame, or success or even getting older doesn’t really fix that s***. You need to just do it. Do the inner work, because no matter where you are if you don’t, it’s going to haunt you like a f****** ghost. I’m working on it too and today is just not a good day. It’s OK to not have a good day even when it seems like you should."

