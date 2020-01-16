Juice hitmaker Lizzo says fame 'puts a magnifying glass' on her negative thoughts

Lizzo says fame "puts a magnifying glass" on her negative thoughts.

Lizzo at Auckland's Piha Beach. Source: Instagram

The Juice hitmaker insists money and fame "doesn’t buy you happiness" and when she has bad days, she feels she shouldn't have them because it makes her look "super f****** ungrateful".

She shared: "You can be the coolest, most richest person ever and it doesn’t buy you f****** happiness. Money doesn’t buy you happiness. Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s*** that you already have. And if that s*** is f***** up, you’re just going to have even more magnified f***** up s*** in situations where it doesn’t even seem valid or like you’re even like supposed to feel that way and so it f**** you up even more because you feel super f****** ungrateful."

And the 32-year-old insists it's "OK to not have a good day even when it seems like you should".