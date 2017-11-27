 

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.
00:17
The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

Raw video: Amazing footage shows tree hurtling down swollen Otago river, before ploughing into bridge

Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

01:03
Barrett says he doesn't feel he's reached his peak yet.

Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

03:49
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

'Racial element' to Tonga being denied their RLWC, commentator says

05:10
01:03
Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

The Black Ferns also took home Team of the Year at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford says if it hadn't been a brown team playing England, the referee would have sent the decision upstairs.

03:58
Claire Matthews says people should be looking to make active decisions around where their funds are kept, and invested.

'There's a lot of apathy' - KiwiSaver expert says New Zealanders should pay more attention to fund fees

01:34
Woodman may have missed out on try of the year, but she went home with something even better.

As it happened: Beauden Barrett, Portia Woodman named players of the year at World Rugby Awards

Rieko Ioane also claimed Breakthrough Player of the Year at the ceremony in Monaco.


 
