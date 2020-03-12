TODAY |

Judge rejects tentative $29m between Harvey Weinstein and accusers

Source:  Associated Press

A NZ$29.1 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected today by a judge.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 67-year-old was found guilty in a trial in New York in February. Source: Breakfast

US District Judge Alvin K. Heellerstein in Manhattan said Weinstein’s accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together.

Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein’s swift rejection of a one-sided proposal.

A spokesman for Weinstein did not immediately comment. A lawyer for his companies declined comment.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who announced the tentative agreement on June 30, said her office is reviewing the decision and determining its next steps. “Our office has been fighting tirelessly to provide these brave women with the justice they are owed and will continue to do so,” Morgan Rubin said in a written statement.

The deal to settle lawsuits brought by James and a Chicago lawyer on behalf of multiple women would have provided between NZ$11,488 to $1.14 million to some women who accused Weinstein of sexually abusing them.

The 68-year-old former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 led to the downfall of his career and gave rise to #MeToo, the global movement to hold powerful men accountable for their sexual misconduct.

Weinstein was diagnosed in March with the coronavirus just days after he was moved to the state’s maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo to begin serving his 23-year prison sentence.

Entertainment
Movies
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
New National leader Judith Collins says she won't let Ardern get 'away with any nonsense'
2
Two young boys feared dead after overnight house fire in Christchurch
3
Watch: Laura Daniel conducts a 'scientific' study of the best way to keep warm in bed
4
Nations head into stricter lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to soar overseas
5
Morning Briefing July 15: Judith Collins takes control after National leader Todd Muller unexpectedly resigns
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Authorship of 90 emails to be central in trial of man accused of threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern

California rolls back re-opening as Covid-19 cases explode

'Enormous level of greed' - Chatham Islands man sentenced for unreported shellfish worth over $800k

Police roll out fleet of unmarked cars in 'unapologetic' attempt to nab more speeders