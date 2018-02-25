 

Judge dismisses coal company suit against HBO's John Oliver

Associated Press

A segment of Oliver's Sunday show 'Last Week Tonight' in June poked fun at Murray Energy CEO Robert Murray.
Source: Associated Press

news

00:15
1
Scotland stunned the reigning champions with a 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh erupts! Scotland overjoyed after famous Six Nations win over England

2

Heavy rain and northwest winds predicted to hit parts of South Island


3
FILE - In this file photo dated April 27, 1999, British actress Emma Chambers on the des carpet in London. The actress known for her roles in TV series "The Vicar of Dibley" and the movie "Notting Hill", Chambers has died of natural causes at the age of 53, according to an announcement from her agent John Grant, Saturday Feb. 24, 2018. (Peter Jordan/PA FILE via AP)

Vicar of Dibley and Notting Hill actress dies, aged 53

4
Bartlett was the figurehead of the fight to get equal pay for aged care workers.

Jetstar accidentally charges New Zealander of the Year over booking mistake

5
Beauden Barrett

Determined Bulls stun Hurricanes with huge upset in Super Rugby season opener


00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
