Journalist Gayle King praised for her handling of explosive R. Kelly interview

In a recent interview with alleged sex abuser R. Kelly, Gayle King has been praised for her composure as the emotional R&B singer leaped up in anger.

The interview showcased King who remained determined to challenge the singer as he denied the allegations of sexually abusing underage girls and being controlling in his relationships.

She drew praise for her performance as she sat stone-faced across from Kelly.

Kelly was out on bail following his recent arrest in Chicago on charges of sexually abusing four females dating back to the late 90s and has been sent back yesterday for unpaid child support bills.

King told colleagues on CBS This Morning that she was surprised he agreed to speak publicly, admitting he had a lot to get off his chest.

This comes after legal attention became particularly focused on Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly.



"Are you saying that everybody in that documentary was not telling the truth about you? Everybody?" King asked.

"Why would all of these women tell these different stories about you if they were not true, and they don't know each other? That defies logic to me."

When he denied ever having sex with anyone under the age of 17, she said, "it's so hard to believe that."

King remained seated as Kelly jumped out of his seat to complain about his reputation being destroyed.

"Robert, we have to have a conversation," she said. "I don't want you just ranting at the camera."

King says she didn't feel physically threatened, despite knowing how angry and upset he was, although she worried Kelly might knock into her accidentally.

"I know that he was irritated with me at certain points during the interview,"

"But I never thought that he was going to hurt me."

Ronn Torossian, a crisis management expert and CEO of 5W Public Relations, said King did a fantastic job speaking with Kelly in the nearly 10-minute excerpt aired on "CBS This Morning."

"She was extremely professional in a trying time," Torossian said. "She kept her composure and came equipped to battle." The interview "brings the Gayle King brand to another level."

King told Oprah magazine that it was Kelly's team that reached out to her for the interview.

The 64-year-old journalist at least expected acknowledgement of his wrongdoings but she says he seems to believe everyone is out to get him.