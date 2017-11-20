Jono and Ben to host TVNZ's furry new reality show

Comedic duo Jono and Ben have been announced as the hosts of a furry new reality show with TVNZ.

Jono and Ben Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Known for their many years on TV and radio, they’ll be hosting Dog Almighty airing on TVNZ2 later this year.

The pair currently hosts The Hits radio Breakfast Show. This will be their first time hosting a TV show with TVNZ.

“We’re super excited to be working with TVNZ and be back on Kiwis screens, and what better way to kick off our return to the telly than with this epic series,” says Ben.

Dog Almighty will search for New Zealand’s most talented pooch, with pups and their owners both put to the test. Dogs will be judged on their obedience and their X-factor in the hopes of taking home a $100,000 prize.

“We can’t wait to see what these amazing dogs can do,” says Jono.

“The best Ben’s beloved dog Beau can do is eat food off the dining room table when no one is around and steal the bloke next door’s underwear from the washing line!”

To take home the cash and the coveted golden dog bowl, owners and their loyal canines will have to master a variety of challenges – some filmed on location, and some in a specially designed and purpose built Doggydome.