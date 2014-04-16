TODAY |

Johnny Depp's Australia dog saga back in the spotlight after alleged false statements in court

Source:  AAP

It's the doggone pooch problem pitting Hollywood stars against Australian agriculture that just won't go away.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Source: Bang Showbiz

The country's agriculture department has again picked up the trail of actor Amber Heard over her 2015 decision to illegally bring pets Pistol and Boo to Australia.

Kevin Murphy, a former employee of Heard's then-partner Johnny Depp, earlier in the year told a London court he repeatedly warned her it would be illegal.

At a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Wednesday, agriculture official Peta Lane confirmed Murphy's testimony had them digging.

"There was evidence presented in the London court case which suggested false statements were provided in a court case in 2016, so we are investigating that," she told senators.

Murphy claimed Heard asked him to contact her former assistant, Kate James, and tell her to lie under oath to an Australian court.

He cooperated with Heard's request to provide her with a statement supporting the account for Australian authorities.

Lane said the Australian Federal Police was now involved in the investigation.

"Giving a false testimony is an offence under the Crimes Act, so that is what we are now investigating," she said.

The agriculture department has tried to contact Murphy without success.

"We are liaising with the AFP who are using their contacts overseas to obtain information on our behalf," Lane said.

Heard was sentenced to a one-month good behaviour in 2016 after pleading guilty to providing a false document to customs officials.

Former agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce threatened to euthanise the dogs if Depp didn't take them back to the US after breaching biosecurity laws.

"He's now got about 50 hours left to remove the dogs. He can put them on the same charter jet," he said at the time.

"If we start letting movie stars - even though they've been the sexiest man alive twice - to come into our nation, then why don't we just break the laws for everybody?

"It's time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States."

Entertainment
Australia
Animals
Crime and Justice
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Customers at Auckland pub asked to get tested, self-isolate after patron tests positive for Covid-19
2
New Zealand sees biggest daily spike in Covid-19 cases in over six months
3
Police identify two people found dead next to Lake Taupō
4
Mum 'eternally grateful' to daycare teacher for identifying son's leukaemia
5
'That's unbelievable!' - Rare white tūī appears during Seven Sharp story on sighting
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Police charge seven people after Porirua service station gang brawl where man was stabbed

Wilson Parking to give up car parks after Commerce Commission investigation into price hikes

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton shows off wild side as he teases music career
02:18

South Australia's premier implores Jacinda Ardern to implement two-way travel bubble