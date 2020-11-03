Johnny Depp loses 'wife beater' libel case against NZ journalist working for The Sun in the UK

Lawyers for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp intend to appeal a High Court ruling that concluded that he had assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard on a dozen occasions.

The 57-year-old lost his case against British tabloid The Sun over an article published in 2018 which branded him a "wife beater".

Helena Shipman, a British senior associate at Carter Ruck solicitors in central London, who specialises in defamation lawsuits, told TVNZ outside the High Court in London that the stakes were high for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.



Shipman said allegations of this type can ruin a career but it’s testament to how important he thought it was for him personally and professionally. Unfortunately, she said, the gamble didn’t pay off.

"Undoubtedly this is not a good day for Johnny Depp," she said. "It’s a good day for Amber Heard and a good day for The Sun, although they do have to ask for Amber Heard at least, for the amount of mud thrown at her, was it really worth it emotionally?"

On the BBC, Mark Stephens, a lawyer dealing in reputation management, said the ruling was immensely damaging for Depp.

"I think his reputation is destroyed. I didn’t think this was a case that needed to be brought," he said.



"I think it was ill-advised and certainly was unhelpful and now they only way out for him will be a complete rehabilitation."