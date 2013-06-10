 

Johnny Depp in hot water over Trump assassination joke

Associated Press

Johnny Depp has sparked controversy for joking about assassinating Donald Trump during an appearance at a large festival in Britain, the latest example of artists using violent imagery when dealing with the president.

Johnny Depp

Source: Bang Showbiz

"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" Depp asked the crowd at Glastonbury Festival, in reference to the death of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

The 54-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star then added: "I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been awhile and maybe it is time."

The Secret Service in a statement said today it "is aware of the comments in question. For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities."

Depp played Trump last year in a 'Funny or Die' video parody of the businessman's 1987 book, "The Art of the Deal."

Trump's election has not quieted many in the arts community who assailed the candidate, with Robert De Niro saying he'd "like to punch" Trump "in the face," Carly Simon repurposing her song "You're So Vain" into an anti-Trump anthem and singer-rapper Will.i.am's video "GRAB'm by the ...."

Other presidents have found themselves the target of celebrity ire, including George W. Bush who was attacked by the Dixie Chicks and by Kanye West, who famously said Bush "doesn't care about black people."


