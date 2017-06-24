 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Johnny Depp apologises after controversial Trump assassination joke

share

Source:

Associated Press

Johnny Depp has apologised for joking about assassinating President Donald Trump during an appearance at a large festival in Britian and says he meant no malice.

The Hollywood star has since apologised for his off-colour remarks made at Glastonbury.
Source: Associated Press

The actor released a statement to People magazine today in which he called his remarks yesterday at the Glastonbury Festival a bad joke and said it was in poor taste.

Depp's statement said he was trying to be amusing when he asked the crowd when was the last time an actor assassinated a president.

"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" Depp asked the crowd at Glastonbury Festival, in reference to the death of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

The 54-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star then added: "I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been awhile and maybe it is time."

The Secret Service in a statement said today it "is aware of the comments in question. For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities."

Depp played Trump last year in a 'Funny or Die' video parody of the businessman's 1987 book, "The Art of the Deal."

Trump's election has not quieted many in the arts community who assailed the candidate, with Robert De Niro saying he'd "like to punch" Trump "in the face," Carly Simon repurposing her song "You're So Vain" into an anti-Trump anthem and singer-rapper Will.i.am's video "GRAB'm by the ...."

Other presidents have found themselves the target of celebrity ire, including George W. Bush who was attacked by the Dixie Chicks and by Kanye West, who famously said Bush "doesn't care about black people."


Related

00:16
What a treat this was for people on the ride – the real deal, Captain Jack.

Video: Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors by appearing as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp is suing his former business managers alleging they mismanaged his earnings throughout his career, although the company says the actor’s spending is to blame.

Johnny Depp sues business managers for $35M in losses
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

'At times volatile but always bound by love' - Depp and Heard settle divorce

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:52
1
Police have released the first video from inside the building where 58 people are confirmed to have died.

Manslaughter charges considered over London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

00:30
2
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast


00:12
3
If you need any tips on dance moves for the weekend Zola has you covered.

Watch: Zola the breakdancing Gorilla makes waves at US zoo

01:06
4
The Hollywood star has since apologised for his off-colour remarks made at Glastonbury.

Johnny Depp apologises after controversial Trump assassination joke

02:00
5

Watch: Inside a derelict and ghostly Lancaster Park before the wrecking ball brings it down - take one final peek

00:21
The Warriors captain could smell a vital win on the horizon and once he saw the tryline was in his reach, he was relentless.

Beastly RTS keeps legs pumping for the line to put final nail in Bulldogs' coffin with cheeky dummy-run

The Warriors captain led from the front in the defining final minutes last night.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ