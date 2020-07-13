TODAY |

John Travolta selling $6.8m, 20-bedroom island mansion he shared with late wife

Source:  Associated Press

The Maine mansion that actor John Travolta shared with his late wife, actor Kelly Preston, has been put up for sale.

Actors Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the "Gotti" New York premiere at SVA Theater on June 14, 2018 in New York City. Source: Getty

The 67-year-old star of Grease and Saturday Night Fever recently listed the home on Islesboro, an island off the coast of Maine, for NZ$6.8 million, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The couple bought the home in 1991 as newlyweds and turned it from a “very dark and somber” house into a bright family home for their soon-to-be-born son, Jett, according to a 1999 feature in Architectural Digest. Built in 1903, the 10,830-square-foot home has 20 bedrooms and sits on a 48-acre estate along the ocean.

Travolta told Architectural Digest that he and Preston bought the home after visiting actor Kirstie Alley at her home on the island. The couple said they had always wanted a home big enough to entertain their dozens of family members.

Preston, who had roles alongside Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Twins, died last year after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Their first son, Jett, died in 2009 after suffering a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas.

