John Mahoney, famous for playing cranky dad on Frasier, dies aged 77

A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on Frasier has died aged 77.

John Mahoney, who stars as Martin Crane, appears on the set during the filming of the final episode of "Frasier" in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press

Mahoney's longtime manager, Paul Martino, said today that Mahoney died yesterday in Chicago after a brief hospitalisation. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Mahoney played Martin Crane, father of Kelsey Grammer's Frasier and David Hyde Pierce's Niles. The series, a hit spinoff of Cheers, aired from 1993 to 2004.

Mahoney's recent roles included guest appearances on Hot in Cleveland and a 2015 episode of Foyle's War.