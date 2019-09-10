TODAY |

John Legend wants First Lady to intervene, after Donald Trump calls singers' wife 'filthy mouthed'

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America

President Donald Trump is criticising musician John Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the star appeared.

Trump also says he hasn't gotten enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms. The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences, among other measures.

In a series of tweets late yesterday and early today, Trump called Legend "boring". He also said Legend's wife, model Chrissy Teigen, is "filthy mouthed".

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump's wife Melania to step in.

Teigen wrote she didn't appear on the special and used crude language to describe Trump.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Music
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe and well in Auckland
2
Giant concrete pillar knocked down as Lancaster Park enters final stages of demolition
3
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
4
Video footage shows serious flooding on Coromandel Peninsula roads as residents forced to flee house
5
Flooding turns Coromandel Peninsula resident's home into 'lakeside property'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Mertens and Sabalenka take US Open women's doubles title
02:28

Can the Taliban be trusted? The key question behind Trump's cancelled meeting

Pierce Brosnan thinks a female Bond would be 'exhilarating'
00:19

Scarlett Johansson admits she has no understanding of 'totally weird' Kiwi humour despite working with Taika Waititi