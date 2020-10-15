TODAY |

John Legend dedicates Billboard Awards performance to wife Chrissy after miscarriage

Source:  Associated Press

With his voice aching as he sang passionately from the piano, John Legend dedicated his performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to his wife Chrissy Teigen, who recently announced she had a miscarriage.

The singer and his wife lost their third child earlier this month. Source: Associated Press

Before singing the song Never Break — which includes the lyrics "we will never break" — Legend told viewers: "This is for Chrissy."

Earlier this month, Teigen wrote a heart wrenching social media post, explaining that she and Legend drove "home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal."

"John, that was so beautiful," host Kelly Clarkson said following Legend's pre-taped performance.

"All my love to you and Chrissy."

