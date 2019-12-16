TODAY |

John Frusciante rejoins Red Hot Chili Peppers as guitarist

Source:  1 NEWS

Guitarist John Frusciante has rejoined world-famous rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers after the departure of Josh Klinghoffer.

A promotional image of a (slightly younger) Red Hot Chili Peppers - from left, bassist Flea, vocalist Anthony Kiedis, guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith. Source: Supplied

The band announced the change on their Instagram page today about 10am.

"We are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years Josh Klinghoffer," the band wrote.

"Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love.

"We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announced, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group."

Klinghoffer joined about ten years ago, and featured on 2011's I'm With You and 2016's The Getaway albums.

Frusciante now enters his third stint with the band after first joining in 1988 and featuring on albums like 1989's Mother's Milk and 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

He also played the guitar on 1999's Californication, 2002's By The Way and 2006's Stadium Arcadium.

The band last visited Auckland in March.

