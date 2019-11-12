TODAY |

John Campbell speaks with indie-pop darlings The Beths

Breakfast
Entertainment

The New Zealand music industry is gearing up for another celebration at this week’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

Album of the Year nominees include Aldous Harding, Avantdale Bowling Club, Marlon Williams and The Beths.

And it’s The Beths who have the most nominations overall this year – best album, single, group, breakthrough artists and alternative artist.

They aren’t really that alternative, their album Future Me Hates Me is a gorgeous indie-pop album – clever, funny and catchy.

The group joined Breakfast’s John Campbell, ahead of the big night.

The Beths have the most nominations at this week’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards. Source: Breakfast
