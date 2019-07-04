John Campbell calls out reporter for not bothering to put on pants during live cross

Just because you're planning to be filmed from the waist up, it doesn't mean you shouldn't bother putting on trousers.

That's the lesson 1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt learned today when Breakfast host John Campbell called him out during a live cross from the United Kingdom.

Heveldt, who is in Newcastle covering the Black Caps in the Cricket World Cup, was sporting a pair of white shorts below his dapper suit jacket - a dubious style choice that would have gone unnoticed had Campbell not asked the cameraman to pan down, exposing Heveldt's bare legs.

"It's summer, it's summer. I've had plenty of compliments about the jacket particularly, I'll have you know, so it's not all bad," Heveldt responded as the Breakfast team erupted into laughter.

"My giddy aunt," Campbell said. "Our standards..."