TODAY |

John Campbell calls out reporter for not bothering to put on pants during live cross

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Television
Media
Cricket World Cup

Just because you're planning to be filmed from the waist up, it doesn't mean you shouldn't bother putting on trousers. 

That's the lesson 1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt learned today when Breakfast host John Campbell called him out during a live cross from the United Kingdom. 

Heveldt, who is in Newcastle covering the Black Caps in the Cricket World Cup, was sporting a pair of white shorts below his dapper suit jacket - a dubious style choice that would have gone unnoticed had Campbell not asked the cameraman to pan down, exposing Heveldt's bare legs.

"It's summer, it's summer. I've had plenty of compliments about the jacket particularly, I'll have you know, so it's not all bad," Heveldt responded as the Breakfast team erupted into laughter.

"My giddy aunt," Campbell said. "Our standards..."

"Shocking, shocking," newsreader Daniel Faitaua weighed in.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Guy Heveldt was supposed to be filmed from the waist up during his live cross from the Cricket World Cup. Then Campbell intervened. Source: Breakfast
More From
Entertainment
Television
Media
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rows of recent planted of young pine trees.
Forestry contractor calls for Immigration Minister’s resignation over visa delays
2
The social media outlets have been partially down for several hours.
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp experiencing outages today
3
'We're all going to be exposed' - woman launches petition to stop 5G in Mangawhai
4
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
5
New Zealand need other results going their way after falling to England in Durham.
Black Caps crash to defeat in final World Cup pool match, semi-final fate in Pakistan's hands
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:29
New Zealand wants to host large-scale productions such as Lord of the Rings series – PM

Jacinda Ardern reiterates interest in luring $1.5b Lord of the Rings TV series to NZ
00:42
Eoin Morgan supported the Black Caps' captain ahead of tonight's clash in Durham.

England skipper goes in to bat for under-fire Kane Williamson
06:45
The singer is going on tour to promote his Faith Hope Love EP and new single Give.

Stan Walker says new single, tour are his way of bringing hope after the Christchurch terrorist attack
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson walks from the field with team mate Ross Taylor

'I love playing under him' - Ross Taylor defends Kane Williamson's captaincy