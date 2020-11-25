John Boyega had an 'honest conversation' about representation in Star Wars

John Boyega had an "honest conversation" with Kathleen Kennedy about representation in Star Wars.

Actor John Boyega. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 28-year-old actor recently blasted the iconic sci-fi franchise for "sidelining" his character, Stormtrooper turned Rebel hero Finn, in favour of giving white co-stars Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver "all the nuance" in the sequel trilogy of films and he has now revealed that LucasFilm President Kathleen had reached out to him after the comments for a frank chat.

John told the BBC: "I got a phone call from Kathleen Kennedy, and she just verbally showed her support and we got to have a really nice transparent, honest conversation that is beneficial for both of us.

"I think these types of conversations you can go into the realm of sounding like you're just trying to save your own career, but what is great now is that it is now a conversation that anyone has access to.

"Now people can express themselves about this knowing that any character we love especially in these franchises, like the Marvels or the Star Wars, we love them because of the moments they are given.

"We love them because of those moments, and they're heroic moments that these producers all decide for these characters so we need to see that in our characters that are maybe black and from other cultures."

John previously claimed that his character was marketed as "much more important" than he became and suggested that Daisy and Adam were able to tackle more material.