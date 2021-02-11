Joel and Ellie revealed: The Mandalorian star cast in upcoming The Last Of Us TV show

Star actor Pedro Pascal has been cast as the lead in the upcoming TV show recreation of The Last Of Us video game.

The Last Of Us video game. Source: Supplied

Pascal currently stars as the title character in Disney+ exclusive series The Mandalorian, a Star Wars spin-off.

He's been cast as Joel in The Last Of Us TV adaption, Deadline reported today.

Pedro Pascal. Source: Getty

The actress to play fellow lead character Ellie has also been revealed, as Game Of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey.

In the critically acclaimed video game, surly survivor Joel (Pascal) links up with fiesty 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) as they make their way across an apocalyptic US, battling for their lives against the zombie-esque infected and humans alike.

Bella Ramsey. Source: Getty

Sharing a tweet by Deadline, developer Naughty Dog shared its excitement at the news.

"Did we say we’re building out the cast? Thrilled to see Pedro Pascal join Bella Ramsey on the HBO series of The Last of Us," it tweeted.