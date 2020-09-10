TODAY |

Joe Exotic formally requests pardon for his role in murder-for-hire plot

Source:  Associated Press

A former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws has formally requested a pardon.

Joe Exotic Source: Associated Press

Attorneys for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed his application today with the US Department of Justice. In it, attorneys for Maldonado-Passage, 57, say he maintains his innocence and that he was “railroaded and betrayed” by others.

“Joseph is scheduled to be released from (Bureau of Prisons) custody in 2037; however, with his comprised health, he will likely die in prison," attorneys wrote in the 257-page application.

“He humbly requests a pardon to correct the injustices he has experienced and to have the opportunity to return to providing meaningful contributions to his community."

READ MORE
Tiger King documentary star Joe Exotic gets deadline extension to challenge convictions

The application also includes several character affidavits, letters of support and various trial documents. A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice said it would be premature to comment on the application.

Maldonado-Passage was convicted last year of trying to arrange the killing of a Florida animal sanctuary founder, Carole Baskin, who criticised his treatment of animals. Baskin wasn't harmed. Maldonado-Passage also was convicted of killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.

The blond mullet-wearing zookeeper, known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign, is prominently featured in the popular Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Maldonado-Passage is currently housed at the Federal Medical Center, a 1,500-inmate facility in Forth Worth, Texas, prison records show.

Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Morning Briefing Sept 10: Police called in as concern over Covid cluster grows
2
Lily Allen marries Stranger Things actor David Harbour in Las Vegas
3
Church leaders at centre of Mt Roskill Covid-19 sub-cluster warned they could be charged if meetings continue
4
Air NZ grounds entire Boeing 777 fleet until at least September 2021 due to ongoing impact of Covid-19
5
Police investigating possible corruption at Rimutaka Prison
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Oscars set out new diversity standards for best picture prize

Comancheros trial: Police listened to calls for months before raid, court told

Traditional Māori hand weapon could be returned to NZ after being on display at US home for 20 years
02:30

Weta Digital staff dispute claims the company has cracked down on misconduct