TODAY |

Jodie Whittaker to exit Doctor Who in 2022

Source:  Associated Press

It’s time for another Doctor Who regeneration.

Jodie Whittaker. Source: 1 NEWS

The BBC said today that star Jodie Whittaker will leave the venerable science fiction series next year, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall. Whittaker will bow out after a new six-episode series later this year and three specials in 2022.

The series’ central character is a galaxy-hopping, extra-terrestrial Time Lord who can regenerate into new bodies. Whitaker is the 13th actor, and first woman, to play the titular Doctor since the show began in 1963.

Doctor Who ran from 1963 to 1989, and was revived to acclaim in 2005. Since then, the Doctor has been played by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Whittaker, who took over in 2017.

Chibnall, who took the reins at the same time, said he and Whittaker “made a ‘three series and out’ pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast.”

Speculation has already started about who will replace Whittaker, with bookmakers offering odds on actors including Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin), Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You).

Entertainment
Television
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over Black Widow release
2
Argentinian woman deported over bleach revenge attack
3
Simone Biles says she withdrew from Olympic events due to 'twisties'
4
Black Ferns roar back from being 21-0 down to avoid shock upset
5
NZ at Tokyo 2020: Seven medals on offer on day seven
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Six60 joins with Otago Uni to offer scholarships

Woman unaware she had winning $56m lottery ticket in purse for weeks

Macron: France owes 'debt' to Polynesians over nuclear tests

Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella to Prince Charles' amusement