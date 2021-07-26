JLo and Ben Affleck's reunion confirmed in steamy social post

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed to the world that she and former flame, Ben Affleck, are back on.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez season two. Source: Instagram

The star turned 52 on July 24 and in a steamy post to mark her birthday, she also made season two of Bennifer Instagram offical.

It comes 17 years after their split, the pair dated between 2002 and 2004 and were engaged.

"52 and what to do," the Instagram post simply read.

The four images revealed not only a scantily-clad Lopez living her best life, but snuck in at the end was an intimate shot of her and Affleck sharing a kiss.

Added to her swathe of sizzling shots was a video in the same outfit on a superyacht, celebrating with friends.

It comes as Lopez separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.