Jim Carrey has ex-girlfriend's wrongful death lawsuit dismissed

Source:Associated Press
A wrongful death lawsuit filed against actor Jim Carrey by the husband and mother of his ex-girlfriend has been dismissed.
Comedian Jim Carrey.
Source: Bang Showbiz
The suit was dismissed on January 25 in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Mark Burton and Brigid Sweetman had sued the actor over daughter Cathriona White's death.
Coroner's officials ruled the 30-year-old makeup artist's death a suicide.
Burton and Sweetman's attorney Michael J. Avenatti said the pair had no comment on the voluntary dismissal. Burton and White were married in 2013.
The dismissal averts a court battle for Carrey, who dated White in 2012.
Carrey's publicist confirmed the dismissal but did not have any additional comment.
Where can I get support and help?
Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity
