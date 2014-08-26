Jim Carrey has ex-girlfriend's wrongful death lawsuit dismissed

A wrongful death lawsuit filed against actor Jim Carrey by the husband and mother of his ex-girlfriend has been dismissed.

Comedian Jim Carrey. Source: Bang Showbiz

The suit was dismissed on January 25 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Mark Burton and Brigid Sweetman had sued the actor over daughter Cathriona White's death.

Coroner's officials ruled the 30-year-old makeup artist's death a suicide.

Burton and Sweetman's attorney Michael J. Avenatti said the pair had no comment on the voluntary dismissal. Burton and White were married in 2013.

The dismissal averts a court battle for Carrey, who dated White in 2012.

Carrey's publicist confirmed the dismissal but did not have any additional comment.

