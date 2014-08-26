 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Jim Carrey has ex-girlfriend's wrongful death lawsuit dismissed

share

Source:

Associated Press

A wrongful death lawsuit filed against actor Jim Carrey by the husband and mother of his ex-girlfriend has been dismissed.

Comedian Jim Carrey.

Source: Bang Showbiz

The suit was dismissed on January 25 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Mark Burton and Brigid Sweetman had sued the actor over daughter Cathriona White's death.

Coroner's officials ruled the 30-year-old makeup artist's death a suicide.

Burton and Sweetman's attorney Michael J. Avenatti said the pair had no comment on the voluntary dismissal. Burton and White were married in 2013.

The dismissal averts a court battle for Carrey, who dated White in 2012.

Carrey's publicist confirmed the dismissal but did not have any additional comment.

Where can I get support and help?


Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

Related

North America

'Fairies, take me out of this dull world' - Jim Carrey's ex-girlfriend posts haunting message before suicide

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

00:45
2
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

3
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano help haul broken down truck on Arthur's Pass.

All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

01:21
4
Sarah Keshah had only been in the country three days before getting trapped in the major storm with hundreds of other motorists yesterday.

'Fearful for my life' – Canadian tourist trapped on West Coast highway after storm emotionally recounts dire situation

00:36
5
A US restaurant owner has been arrested on felony charges after the attempted drug deal.

Restaurant owner arrested after customer found cocaine in cheese sticks order

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.

00:11
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster fail

Witnesses say some of those stuck were distressed and crying.

Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

Another 100 motorists are trapped in their cars after yesterday's wild storm blocked SH6 along a remote stretch of the road.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 