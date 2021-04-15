Jersey Boys stars serenade Jeremy Wells ahead of Auckland shows

Since 2005, the hit show Jersey Boys has been playing somewhere in the world, Broadway, the West End, Melbourne, Vegas, China, and right here.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Unfortunately, Covid-19 put an end to that in 2020.

But now, the musical jukebox which celebrates the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seaons is back, with a cast led by an American and three Kiwis.

The show's premiere will be at Auckland's iconic Civic Theatre on Saturday night.

Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells had an interview with the show's stars - and even got them to rework hit song Sherry Baby to Jerry Baby.