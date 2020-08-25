TODAY |

Jeremy Wells visits central Auckland farm after becoming obsessed with his own pet lamb

Source:  1 NEWS

Last week, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp featured a story on the new love in host Jeremy Wells' life, a lamb called Delicious.

Jeremy’s lamb Delicious is all he talks about these days. Source: Seven Sharp

According to Hilary Barry, since then it's been, "Delicious this, Delicious that - it's all he ever talks about."

"From the moment that Delicious came into my life I've felt the full force of the wonders of spring," Wells said wistfully on last night's show.

In light of this, he headed off to Auckland's Cornwall Park to talk to a man who helps bring hundreds of Deliciouses into the world each year.

Check out his trip to the farm in the video above.

