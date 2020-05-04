Jeremy Wells uses his 'psychic ability' to track down man with amazing hair in old photo studio picture

Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells has attempted to use his "psychic abilities" to track down a man with amazing hair in an old Standish and Preece photo studio picture.

The photo studio shut down after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Now, their work has been given a new life with Canterbury Museum uploading the first batch of some 75,000 photos calling for the public help to identify the subjects.

One man and his amazing eighties barnet in particular has been singled out.

Jeremy Wells believes he has discovered physic abilities during lockdown and thought he'd lend a hand to track him down.