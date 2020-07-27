Jeremy Wells takes the throne as host of Taskmaster New Zealand

Seven Sharp’s Jeremy Wells is set to reign supreme as he takes to the throne as the all-powerful “Taskmaster” in TVNZ2’s new panel show Taskmaster New Zealand.

Jeremy Wells and Paul Williams take to the thrones in Taskmaster NZ. Source: 1 NEWS

With comedian Paul Williams by his side as his loyal assistant, the duo will test the wit, wisdom and willpower of five super-competitive comedians with a series of strange and surreal assignments.

Wells will preside over the inspired genius - or utter ineptitude of the comics - each scrapping for his fleeting and often fickle respect, praise, and points.

“I’m super excited about hosting Taskmaster NZ. I can’t wait to judge a potpourri of New Zealand’s favourite comedians, whilst being ably assisted by the dynamic, energetic enigma Paul Williams," he said.

"It’s also an opportunity to de-robe and head back into the sauna of comedy after a couple of years relaxing in the well patronised, infotainment-rich public spa of Seven Sharp.”



The Taskmaster and his sidekick will put the Kiwi comedians through a series of bizarre, hilarious and often ingenious tasks, pushing them to the limits of comic invention.

With their personal possessions up for grabs, they have everything to play for - including their dignity – when the show debuts later this year.



As the Taskmaster’s assistant, Williamsl will coax the contenders to show their creativity, cunning and competitiveness. A stand-up comedian and musician, not to mention the younger brother of Guy Williams, the Billy T Award nominee will be armed with spreadsheets and stopwatches, eager to facilitate Jeremy’s every whim.



“I might be the world's biggest Taskmaster fan, so this is a dream come true for me. I know I have little Alex Horne's gigantic shoes to fill, but I will bravely accept this Task," Williams commented