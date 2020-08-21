TODAY |

Jeremy Wells shocks Hilary Barry with story of his $7 million overdue fine from Auckland library

Source:  1 NEWS

Hilary Barry was shocked to learn tonight that Jeremy Wells was once fined over $7 million for returning a copy of kids book How Maui Stole the Sun late to an Auckland library.

Your playlist will load after this ad

How Maui Slowed the Sun was certainly a pricey read for Jeremy. Source: Seven Sharp

Hilary originally thought her Seven Sharp co-host was "pulling her leg" until Jeremy showed her the letter he received from the library,outlining how he owed them $7,100,105.20 to replace the book by author Peter Gossage.

Wells thought the fine was "unreasonably pricey" and called the library to challenge it.

After checking, a librarian agreed the $7 million fee was a tad overpriced and a fee of around $30 was settled on to replace the book Jeremy had out for "around a year".

His story comes after a century-old library book, that was also very overdue, has been returned to Wellington City Libraries.

The old book was found by bookbinder Barbara Schmelzer at an op-shop in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

The Earl of Derby, from 1902, had belonged to the Newtown Public Library branch and was one of its earliest editions.

It was on its last legs, coming out of the cover and was destined for the recycling bin.

However Ms Schmelzer, who'd spend several years in Wellington, rebound it and sent it back.

The person who got the book out only got it for 14 days, but in a post to Facebook yesterday, the library said it had decided to waive the fee of one penny per day for the first week and two pence per day thereafter.

Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's over for New Zealand' - Trump attacks NZ's Covid-19 response for a third time
2
Watch: Jacinda Ardern retaliates after Donald Trump's continued criticism of NZ's Covid response
3
Jeremy Wells shocks Hilary Barry with story of his $7 million overdue fine from Auckland library
4
Nine new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community today
5
Dr Bloomfield performs 'dangerous' task of demonstrating mask wearing technique on live TV
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr accused in lawsuit of raping woman in New York hotel in 2013

Britney Spears asks court to curb her father's power over her in conservatorship

Three Ellen DeGeneres Show producers exit amid workplace complaints
02:06

John Campbell offers warm welcome to new Breakfast co-host Jenny-May Clarkson