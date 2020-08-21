Jeremy Wells shocks Hilary Barry with story of his $7 million overdue fine from Auckland library

Hilary Barry was shocked to learn tonight that Jeremy Wells was once fined over $7 million for returning a copy of kids book How Maui Stole the Sun late to an Auckland library.

Hilary originally thought her Seven Sharp co-host was "pulling her leg" until Jeremy showed her the letter he received from the library,outlining how he owed them $7,100,105.20 to replace the book by author Peter Gossage.

Wells thought the fine was "unreasonably pricey" and called the library to challenge it.

After checking, a librarian agreed the $7 million fee was a tad overpriced and a fee of around $30 was settled on to replace the book Jeremy had out for "around a year".

His story comes after a century-old library book, that was also very overdue, has been returned to Wellington City Libraries.

The old book was found by bookbinder Barbara Schmelzer at an op-shop in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

The Earl of Derby, from 1902, had belonged to the Newtown Public Library branch and was one of its earliest editions.

It was on its last legs, coming out of the cover and was destined for the recycling bin.

However Ms Schmelzer, who'd spend several years in Wellington, rebound it and sent it back.