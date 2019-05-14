Jeremy Kyle 'utterly devastated' following death of show participant

TODAY |

Jeremy Kyle says he's "devastated" after the death of a guest on his show who died just days after filming.

Steven Dymond, 62, was found dead a week after being "humiliated and traumatised" after he failed a lie detector test accusing him of cheating on his girlfriend.

"Myself and the production team I have worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events," Mr Kyle said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve’s family and friends at this incredible sad time," he said.

His landlady told The Daily Mail he was"sobbing and distraught" when he returned home to Portsmouth, England after filming the show with his on and off again girlfriend on May 2.

"Four days later he was dead. I really believe it was the show that tipped him over the edge," she said.

On Wednesday, ITV announced the long running show would be permanently cancelled.

"Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

"The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

"Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond."

Yesterday TVNZ  cancelled Jeremy Kyle, which aired on TVNZ2.

"The wellbeing of individuals involved is the number one priority for any production. Like ITV, we will be moving on from this show," a TVNZ spokesperson said in a statement.

Jeremy Kyle. Source: Getty
