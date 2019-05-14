The Jeremy Kyle show cancelled by ITV after death of guest

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been cancelled after a guest died one week after appearing on the show.

Steven Dymond, 62 was "sobbing and distraught" when he returned home to Portsmouth, England after filming the show with his on and off again girlfriend on May 2, his landlady told The Daily Mail.

"Four days later he was dead. I really believe it was the show that tipped him over the edge," she told The Daily Mail.

Source: TVNZ

Tonight, ITV announced the long running show would be permanently cancelled in a press release which can be read below.

"Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

"The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

"Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.

"The previously announced review of the episode of the show is under way and will continue.

"ITV will continue to work with Jeremy Kyle on other projects."