Jeremy Clarkson's stint as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host ends with huge error, costing contestant thousands of dollars

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has finished up a stint hosting Who Wants to Be Millionaire UK by making a massive error and misleading a contestant into thinking he had won over $60,000.

Hosting the show on Friday night, Clarkson asked a question of contestant Alan Horsburgh to see if he could go to the next level - from £15,000 to £32,000.

The question was what kind of animal is an ibex? The choice of four answers given being, goat, pig, hare or deer.

Horsburg quickly locked in deer as the answer which prompted Clarkson to say "I know the answer. I'm not even going to look at the screen. That's the correct answer."

Horsburg looked pleased as the crowd applauded him, this didn't last long though as the correct answer then flashed up on screen as being goat, not deer.

Clarkson couldn't believe, it exclaiming "what" before telling the poor contestant "oh no, you've just lost £15,000."