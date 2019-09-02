Jenny-May Clarkson to move to Breakfast presenter role, Hayley Holt joining 1 NEWS Sport

Jenny-May Clarkson is moving from her role as news reader on TVNZ1's Breakfast show to that of co-host alongside John Campbell.

Jenny-May Clarkson. Source: TVNZ

Hayley Holt is moving to join the 1 NEWS Sport team as a presenter and reporter.

She will do the presenting role on a rotating basis with Andrew Saville.

"Sport has been part of my life ever since I can remember and I’m excited to be bringing viewers these great stories alongside Sav. It’s going to be hard to leave my Breakfast whānau after nearly three years on the show," Hayley said.

Jenny-May said she would miss working with Hayley, but was excited for her.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I’m going to miss working together, but the whole Breakfast team will be watching and cheering her on."