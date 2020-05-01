Jenny-May Clarkson left crying with laughter by Andrew Saville's latest desperate sports segment

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson had to wipe tears from her eyes this morning while guest and 1 NEWS sports presenter Andrew Saville admitted he may not be allowed back on the show - and it's all thanks to his latest segment.

Saville has appeared on the TVNZ1 morning show throughout New Zealand's response to Covid-19 for "Savvy Sav's Shutdown Sport", where he shows some weird and wonderful sports highlights he's found despite much of the sporting world suspended due to the pandemic.

This morning's segment, though, was much more about the weird.

The first highlight showed men suspending weights from their genitals followed by exercises where they took blows - via fists, kicks or even a giant log - to the same area.

Co-host Hadyn Jones sat back in his chair in disbelief, saying, "I don't even know what I'm watching."

It was more than Clarkson could say, who simply sat on set laughing and wiping tears from her eyes.